Man pleads guilty to witness intimidation after being previously convicted of sex trafficking

A Boston man pleaded guilty to witness intimidation after being previously convicted of sex trafficking at the time of the offense.

The office of the US Attorney says 32-year-old Mark Pinnock pleaded guilty to attempting to prevent a victim from testifying against him after he had exposed himself to her.

Pinnock was previously sentenced to 8 years in prison and was released under federal supervision in 2022 while he worked as an Amazon driver.

In July 2022, a victim reported he had exposed his penis while delivering a package to the housing complex where she worked as a custodian. Pinnock's term of released was revoked afterwards.

Authorities say Pinnock sent a co-conspirator to the complex a week before the hearing and sent an anonymous message saying that she would be arrested by immigration officials if she were to go to court.

Pinnock also also made calls to immigration officials to attempt to have the victim detained.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5.