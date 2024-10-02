Man tried to carjack pregnant woman at Dunkin' drive-thru in Conn.: police

A man punched a pregnant woman during an attempted carjacking at a Dunkin' drive-thru in East Haven on Tuesday night and has been arrested, according to police.

Officers responded to Dunkin' on Foxon Road around 7:45 p.m. for a reported carjacking in the drive-thru.

Investigators said 28-year-old William Rodriguez, of New Haven, pulled into the parking lot and parked in front of a woman's car while she was waiting at the drive-thru window.

Rodriguez reportedly then got into the woman's car through the passenger door and demanded her keys. When she didn't comply, Rodriguez is accused of punching her.

The woman escaped and ran inside Dunkin Donuts to get help. Authorities said a woman working at the drive-thru saw the incident and told two male employees.

Those male employees rushed outside to confront Rodriguez while he was struggling to operate the woman's vehicle. They removed Rodriguez from the car and restrained him until police arrived. Once police arrived, Rodriguez was taken into custody.

Officers said as Rodriguez was receiving medical attention from a paramedic, he bit the paramedic's hand. Rodriguez was then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital before being transported to East Haven Police Department for processing.

He is facing charges including assault on a pregnant person, assault on emergency medical personnel, robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. Rodriguez was held on a $250,000 bond for those charges.

He also reportedly had outstanding arrest warrants totaling $475,000 and had two outstanding warrants from state police.

During the investigation, police said they determined that the 2016 Hyundai Elantra that Rodriguez was driving had been reported stolen from New Haven. New Haven police have taken custody of the vehicle for an investigation.