Man Robbed at Knifepoint After Stopping to Answer Woman's Cry for Help

The victim told police that when he stopped to talk to the woman, she pulled out a knife and demanded money

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man who said he was just trying to answer a woman's cry for help was robbed at knifepoint on Main Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, Wednesday, according to Worcester police.

Police said the victim reported he was driving on Main Street around 6 a.m. when he heard the call for help. When he stopped, he said the woman pulled out a knife and demanded money. The man handed over cash, then called police.

Investigators found a suspect matching the victim's description, which noted the thief's bright red hair, on Oread Street. Angelic Berry, 32, was arrested.

Officers said Berry struggled and resisted the handcuffs. She was charged with armed robbery and resisting arrest.

No other details were immediately available.

Worcester
