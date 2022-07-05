Bridgeport

Man Seriously Injures Hand While Using Fireworks in Bridgeport, Conn.: PD

A man has serious injuries to one of his hands after an incident involving fireworks in Bridgeport on the Fourth of July.

Police said several people called 911 and the man was found at the intersection of Noble Avenue and Shelton Street.

According to authorities, the 30-year-old man damaged most of his hand while using fireworks. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to his hand.

Investigators did not release specific details about the fireworks incident that injured the man.

