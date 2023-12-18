Man serving life sentence for child sexual abuse escapes Texas prison

Robert Yancy Jr. was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater in a 2021 Nissan Versa on Sunday, Texas authorities said.

Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas.
Google Maps

A man serving a life sentence for child sex abuse escaped prison, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Sunday in a post on social media platform X.

Authorities are searching for Robert Yancy, Jr., 39. He was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. Sunday at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, the the TDCJ said.

He was in a 2021 white Nissan Versa with the license plate DNR9145, the criminal justice department said. He was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater at the time.

The TDCJ asked the public to call authorities and stay away from Yancy if they see him.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

A jury on Friday awarded $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us