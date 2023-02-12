New Hampshire

Man Severely Injured After Stabbing in New Hampshire

Police responded to reports of a fight at 603 Bar and Grill at 1087 Elm St at around 1 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are investigating an incident where a man was stabbed outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire on early Sunday morning.

Authorities say that they located a 37-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds and fading in and out of consciousness.

The man was transported to Elliot Hospital for treatment, according to police.

According to authorities, this appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

