Florida

Florida Man Shares Survival Story After Losing Arm in Alligator Attack

Eric Merda said he believes he was given a second chance at live to become a motivational speaker

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida man is sharing his story after he was attacked by an alligator this summer, losing his arm as a result of the incident.

Eric Merda told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV he was swimming in Lake Manatee, located just south of Tampa in Manatee County, on July 17 when the nearly seven-foot reptile tore off his right arm. The 43-year-old said he was stranded for three days in the swamp.

“With a bone poking out, a lot of pain the whole three days I was screaming at the top of my lungs,” he recalled while waiting for help to arrive.

Merda was able to find his way out and was airlifted to an area hospital, where doctors amputated what was left of the arm.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“There’s no way that this is real,” he said. “My arm is gone. I don’t have an arm anymore. There’s no way. I have to be dreaming or something.”

Merda said he believes he was given a second chance at life to become a motivational speaker, sharing his story of survival.

“I came out the swamp, naked, with one arm,” he said. “I was reborn for a reason and I believe that is to motivate people.”

U.S. & World

British Royal Family 2 hours ago

In First Address, King Charles III Vows ‘Lifelong Service' and Announces New Royal Titles

Donald Trump 49 mins ago

Federal Judge Tosses Trump's Russia Probe Suit Against FBI and Hillary Clinton

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said a six-foot gator and nine-foot gator were removed from the lake one day after Merda was found.

This article tagged under:

FloridaAlligator attackManatee County
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us