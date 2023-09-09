Massachusetts

Man shot and killed by police in Hancock

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a 911 call on Richmond Road before 7 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

One man is dead after being shot by police in Hancock, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a 911 call on Richmond Road before 7 a.m.

Police say the state trooper discharged his service weapon during an altercation with an adult male, who sustained a fatal injury.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHancock
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us