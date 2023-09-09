Man shot and killed by police in Hancock

One man is dead after being shot by police in Hancock, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.
Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a 911 call on Richmond Road before 7 a.m.
Police say the state trooper discharged his service weapon during an altercation with an adult male, who sustained a fatal injury.
The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation.
