Boston

Man Shot and Killed in Dorchester

The shooting happened around 10:43 p.m. Wednesday on Adams Street

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight.

Boston police said they responded to a call for a person shot on Adams Street in Dorchester around 10:43 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His name was not released by police.

U.S. & World

hurricane laura 10 hours ago

Live Coverage: Hurricane Laura Weakens After Making Landfall in Louisiana

Jacob Blake 19 hours ago

NBA, Pro Sports Teams Call Off Games After Jacob Blake Shooting

No arrests have been made, and no further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston police at (617) 343-4470 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

This article tagged under:

BostondorchestercrimeFatal Shooting
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us