Man Shot and Killed in Dorchester

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight.
Boston police said they responded to a call for a person shot on Adams Street in Dorchester around 10:43 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His name was not released by police.
No arrests have been made, and no further information was immediately released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston police at (617) 343-4470 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.