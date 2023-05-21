Man Shot and Killed in Parking Lot of Middletown, Conn. Hookah Lounge

A man has died after a shooting in the parking lot of a hookah lounge in Middletown early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Hidden Hookah Lounge on South Main Street around 3:50 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed on the man and he was transported to Middlesex Hospital.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old man from New Britain later died. His identity is not being released as police work to make family notifications.

Authorities believe the shooting happened at the closing of the business for the evening. Police found evidence that multiple rounds were fired.

It is believed there were numerous people in the parking lot at the time the shooting happened. No witnesses have been found.

Anyone with information about the homicide or anyone with videos or photos from the inside or outside of Hidden Hookah from the night in question is encouraged to contact Det. Dane Semper at (860) 638-4145 or DSemper@MiddletownCTPolice.com or the Major Investigations Unit at (860) 638-4140.