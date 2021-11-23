Man Shot and Killed Near MBTA Station in Hyde Park

A man was shot and killed near the Fairmont MBTA Commuter Rail Station in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood overnight.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Boston police said they responded to a call for a person shot in the area of Maple Street. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or sent by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.