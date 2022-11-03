Man Shot Dead in Brockton, DA Says

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, officials say.

The 26-year-old, whose name was not released, was found wounded on West Park Street near Warren Avenue about 7:31 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He had been shot in his right shoulder.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, then flown to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced dead just after midnight Thursday, officials said.

Local and state police are investigating the shooting. Prosecutors didn't say if anyone was under arrest or suspected in the shooting.

The shooting took place hours after a woman was fatally stabbed on Crescent Street in Brockton.

Joao Correia, 56, had been in critical condition at a local hospital Wednesday night, after allegedly stabbing Veronica Gonvales Rosa, 48, to death. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz had called it a "savage, brutal" attack.