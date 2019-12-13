Nathan Aguilar

Man Shot During Altercation With Mass. State Trooper on I-495 Held Without Bail

Authorities say Nathan Aguilar, 18, approached the trooper's cruiser in Amesbury and stabbed him

By Melissa Buja, Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man who police say stabbed a Massachusetts State Police trooper on Interstate 495 in Amesbury was arraigned in his hospital bed at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Friday.

Nathan Aguilar, 18, of Melrose, was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

State police said Aguilar parked his vehicle in front of a road work crew on the side of I-495 southbound Thursday afternoon and approached a 34-year-old trooper's cruiser. Aguilar then produced a knife and stabbed the trooper, according to Col. Christopher Mason, head of the Massachusetts State Police.

The trooper received "several cut or stab wounds" on his left arm and was forced to fire his gun, Mason said. He said the trooper then made a "chilling radio transmission" requesting assistance.

Aguilar was shot several times and was eventually flown to Beth Israel in Boston for treatment.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was treated and released from an area hospital.

Aguilar's motive is still under investigation.

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Dec. 20. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

