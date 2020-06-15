New Mexico

Man Shot During Demonstration Over Conquistador Statue in New Mexico

In a video of the rally, shots could be heard as protesters tried to remove the statue

This bronze statue of Don Juan de Oñate leading a group of Spanish settlers from an area near what is now Ciudad Chihuahua, Mexico, to what was then the northern most province of New Spain in 1598 stands outside the Albuquerque Museum in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, June 12, 2020.
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

A man was shot Monday evening at a demonstration where protesters planned to topple a conquistador statue in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Albuquerque Fire Department said. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

video of the protest appeared to show police holding multiple people on the street near the Albuquerque Museum, where protesters were planning to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate, NBC affiliate KOB reported.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 14 hours ago

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ People Protected From Job Discrimination

protests 13 hours ago

‘When Does It Stop?’: Rayshard Brooks’ Family Pleads for Justice, Change

The Alberquerque Police Department said it disarmed the suspects and took them into custody for questioning. It wasn't immediately clear how many people are being questioned.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

NBC News/Staff

This article tagged under:

New MexicoprotestStatue
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us