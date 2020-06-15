Man Shot During Demonstration Over Conquistador Statue in New Mexico

A man was shot Monday evening at a demonstration where protesters planned to topple a conquistador statue in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Albuquerque Fire Department said. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

A video of the protest appeared to show police holding multiple people on the street near the Albuquerque Museum, where protesters were planning to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate, NBC affiliate KOB reported.

The Alberquerque Police Department said it disarmed the suspects and took them into custody for questioning. It wasn't immediately clear how many people are being questioned.

