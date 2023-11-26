Man shot and killed in West Haven, Conn.

A man has died after a shooting in West Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers received multiple 911 calls reporting a fight in a parking lot in the 700 block of Campbell Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Once in the area, police said they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The man was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.