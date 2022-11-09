Man Fires Flares, Jabs Officer With Hypodermic Needle Outside Boston Hotel

A 35-year-old South Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot flares onto a dock at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf and then stabbed a police officer who was trying to apprehend him with a potentially contaminated hypodermic needle.

Boston police said they received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of vandalism in progress at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf. A man had reportedly shot flares onto a dock on the harbor side of the hotel, damaging the dock and several nearby boats.

When they arrived, police said they saw the suspect, whose name was not released, standing on top of a cargo container, lighting flares while yelling threatening statements. When he saw the officers approaching, they said he became "increasingly agitated," and began throwing things at them, including several uncapped hypodermic needles.

The man refused to come down, and began to stab himself in the arm with one of the needles. Officers climbed the shipping container and tried to get him down, but they said he became combative and a struggle ensued.

"After the man was placed in handcuffs, one of the officers felt a sharp pain which appeared to be from one of the uncapped hypodermic needles thrown by the subject," police said in a statement.

The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation. Police said he is expected to be issued a summons to Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery of a police officer, vandalism, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

The injured officer was also taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. No update on his condition was provided by police.