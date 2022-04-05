Man Shot, State Senator's Home Struck By Gunfire in Conn.: Police

Police are investigating after a man was shot in New Haven Monday night and a state senator’s home was struck by gunfire.

Police said they received a Shotspotter alert just after 7 p.m. about gunfire on Winchester Avenue, between Division Street and Thompson Street, and then they received a call soon after reporting that a person had been shot in the area.

Officers found a 33-year-old New Haven man who had been shot and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot while he was walking by the home of Senator Gary Winfield, which was also struck by the gunfire.

Police said Winfield and his family were not hurt.

Detectives from the major crimes unit are investigating, and police said they don’t believe the senator was the intended target of the shooting.

State Rep. Robyn Porter was outside when the shooting happened and said she saw two people on Winfield’s porch and one of them frantically waved to her.

When she got across the street, she saw a man had been shot.

For hours after the shooting, she was shaking.

Porter said she’s heard gunshots before from the kitchen and has to duck in her own home out of fear.

Witnesses who haven’t yet spoken with police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).