Man shot while leaving ‘after-hours spot' in New Haven, CT: police

Police are asking for information from the public after they said a man was shot while leaving an "after-hours spot" in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to River Street near Ferry Street around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a person shot. No ShotSpotter alert was generated for the incident.

When police arrived, they said they found a gunshot victim on the sidewalk. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by AMR.

Authorities said the man was initially in critical condition, but medical personnel later determined he had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to police, the man had been leaving the "after-hours spot" on River Street when he was approached by an unknown man wearing a ski mask. Investigators believe there was a physical fight and then the man was shot.

Detectives responded to the scene to interview witnesses and gather evidence. At the scene, police found one fired cartridge casing, 13 live rounds and one firearm magazine.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to come forward. Tips can be called into detectives at (203) 946-6304 or to the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.