Man Stabbed in Hand During Thanksgiving Eve Bar Dispute in Manchester, NH

A man was allegedly stabbed in the hand during a dispute at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, over Thanksgiving weekend.

Manchester police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, police said they found a man who explained that earlier that night, he had been at the Goat Bar and Grill on Old Granite Street. The man said he had gotten into an argument with another man, and during the argument he suffered a stab wound to his hand.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy one at area bars and restaurants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.