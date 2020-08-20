Man Stabbed Inside Encore Boston Harbor Casino

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred inside the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, overnight.
State police said the suspect, David E. Guante, 30, of Natick, was arrested in a parking lot across the street from the casino, where he had fled after the alleged stabbing. A small knife was recovered by police.
Guante is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.
Police said the stabbing occurred around 2 a.m. during an altercation in the main cashier cage area of the casino.
The victim, a 24-year-old Lynn man, was located in the casino's lobby after the incident. He was conscious and alert and was able to provide police with a description of the suspect.
He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what police said is believed to be a minor puncture wound. He is expected to survive.
No further information was immediately available.