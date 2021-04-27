NH Man Surrenders to Police After 3 Hour Standoff at CT Hotel

Police have arrested a man who surrendered after a three hour standoff at a hotel in Manchester on Monday night.

Officers said they attempted to contact 26-year-old Jordan Pappalardo, of Manchester, New Hampshire, around 10:30 p.m. after learning he was staying at the Courtyard by Marriott on Slater Street. Pappalardo was reported to have an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire, authorities added.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When police tried to make contact with Pappalardo, he said he had a gun and threatened to shoot police, according to investigators.

A perimeter was set up and area rooms were evacuated.

Crews from the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) responded and began communicating with Pappalardo, police said. During this time, investigators said they learned a 20-year-old female acquaintance was also in the room with Pappalardo.

CREST negotiators established phone contact with Pappalardo and the woman, police said. After three hours of negotiations, Pappalardo surrendered willingly and peacefully, officers added. The woman was secured and evaluated.

Pappalardo was taken into custody and is facing charges including breach of peace, reckless endangerment, threatening, interfering with police and fugitive from justice. He is being held on a $400,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.