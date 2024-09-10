Man wanted for questioning in connection to death of mother in Bridgeport, Conn.

A man who police said should be considered armed and dangerous is wanted for questioning in connection to the death of a mother from Bridgeport on Monday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Seaview Avenue around 8:10 p.m.

Police said an unresponsive woman with several injuries was found in the street on Central Avenue. The 27-year-old mother from the East End of Bridgeport was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

According to investigators, it appears this was a violent domestic assault where the woman knew her attacker.

Authorities said 28-year-old Ricardo C. Robinson is wanted for questioning in connection to the woman's death. He is 6-foot 5-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and is known to frequent the East End of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police Department

Police emphasize that Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact 911 and should follow up with Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243. Citizens can also use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.