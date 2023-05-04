Man Wanted in Boston Robbery Spotted Via Neck Tattoo of His Name

A man who was on the Boston Police Most Wanted list was seen in the area of 109 Main Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were able to identify the man with the help of his name tattooed visibly on his neck.

40-year-old Francisco Mahon was arrested on an outstanding robbery warrant.

Authorities say is accused of pulling a knife and attempting to physically assault a person in Dorchester. Police say he stole the victim’s wallet, gold jewelry and fled the scene on foot

Mahon is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.