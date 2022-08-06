Man Wearing Only His Underwear in MBTA Station Causes Commotion

A man wearing nothing but his underwear in an MBTA station on Friday morning caused some commotion and concern among other passengers.

MBTA Transit Police said they received a report around 7:30 a.m. Friday of a naked man at the entrance to the Orange Line at State Street Station who was "causing alarm" among other passengers.

When they arrived, police found the man, later identified as Vashon Roberts, 44, of Boston, wearing only his underwear. Officers approached Roberts and asked if he was OK. He responded by asking if everything was OK with the officers, and initially gave them a false name.

"Officers explained they were called there for a naked male causing other passengers to be concerned," MBTA Transit Police said in a statement. "Roberts pointed out he was not naked and had his underwear on. The officers acknowledged that fact and attempted to see if Roberts wanted any services or any other way they could assist him. Roberts denied any offer of assistance."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Subsequently, transit police said they learned there were several outstanding warrants for Roberts' arrest on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, uttering false checks and violation of a domestic abuse protection order.

He was taken into custody and taken to MBTA Transit Police headquarters for booking.