Person With Machete Tried to Rob Wendy's in Newington, Conn,: Police

A person with a machete tried to steal money from Wendy’s in Newington early Friday morning and he left with an employee’s cell phone, but no cash, according to police.

Officers responded to Wendy’s Restaurant at 2384 Berlin Turnpike at 1:15 a.m. after an armed robbery was reported.

Police said the restaurant was closed when a person carrying what looked like a machete entered through an unlocked door, confronted employees and demanded money.

Police said one of the employees was able to convince him the money was locked up and they didn’t have access to it.

The robber then took a cell phone from one of the employees, left the restaurant and fled in a dark vehicle, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.