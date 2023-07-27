Manatee dies after ‘high-intensity sexual behavior' with brother at Florida aquarium

A manatee died at a Florida aquarium in late April, and following a full pathology and necropsy report, there are new developments as to the possible cause of the mammal's sudden death.

According to the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida, the resident manatee, Hugh, died unexpectedly on April 29th after showing changes in his behavior until he suddenly became unresponsive in his habitat.

According to a statement following his passing, the aquarium said the manatee and his brother Buffett, were the world's only manatees to participate in voluntary, detailed behavioral research designed to aid manatee conservation.

But after a necropsy, or animal autopsy, and a full pathology performed by FWC's Fish and Wildlife research Institute's Marine Mammal Pathobiology Lab, it was determined that Hugh died from a 14.5 centimeter rip in his colon and other traumatic injuries caused by a sexual encounter with another, larger, male manatee at the facility, Buffett.

The necropsy report findings were published by the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to the aquarium, this was the first time such heightened mating behavior was witnessed between the two manatees.

Every year, however, like other male manatees Hugh and Buffett would "exhibit approximately two months of seasonal behavioral changes including, but not limited to, an increase in sexual behavior," Mote Marine said.

The aquarium said the manatees were under heightened observation throughout the day and the animal care team was in constant close communications with the attending veterinarians throughout the day.

Although they were observed initiating and mutually seeking interactions from each other throughout the day, there were no obvious signs of discomfort or distress such as listing, crunching, or active avoidance that would have triggered a need for intervention.

Following the direction of the vets, distraction rather than physical separation was chosen because separation has previously caused undue anxiety and negative effects in both manatees.

In an effort to redirect the manatees’ attention and decrease undesirable behaviors, the aquarium said animal care staff used positive reinforcement tools that had previously been successful.

Hugh was born at the Miami Seaquarium and went to Mote Marine in 1996 from ZooTampa. He was 38 years old.