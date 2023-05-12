Two Schools in Manchester, Conn. Closed Friday After Shooting Threat

Manchester High School and Bentley Academy in Manchester are closed Friday after a threat of a shooting.

School officials are making a decision on after-school activities and said all student bags will be checked when school reopens Monday and there will be an extra police presence.

Superintendent Matt Geary said the high school principal opened an email early this morning that contained a threat of a shooting specific to Manchester High School and it identified today as the day the shooting would take place.

School officials consulted with the Manchester Police Department and decided to close the school based on the nature of the threat and the time school officials became aware.

“My top priority this morning was preventing students and staff from coming to the building and clearing staff already in the building out of MHS and Bentley,” Geary said in a statement.

He said police began an immediate investigation into the source of the threat and the investigation is ongoing.

Several after-school activities are planned at Manchester High School for today and Geary said he will give an update this morning.

He said Manchester High School and Bentley Academy will reopen on Monday.

As a precaution, all student bags will be searched on the way into the building and there will be an extra police presence in the building, Geary said.

“I understand that this remains a scary time for students, parents, and staff members who come to or send loved ones to schools every day. We continue to prioritize student and staff safety while also trying to plan for the reality that threats of this nature can come in at any time and, in addition to causing fear and anxiety, are highly disruptive to the education of our students,” Geary said.

