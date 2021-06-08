Manchester, NH Schools Make Masks Optional in Classrooms

The public school district in New Hampshire’s largest city is requiring masks for students and staff only for moving around in a building.

Masks are now optional inside Manchester classrooms, effective immediately, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

"We have changed our rules for masks in schools," the school district said. "Effectively immediately, masks are only required when moving about the building. Masks are not required for staff or students while in classrooms. Anyone who chooses can still wear a mask at all times."

School district officials said they made the change because of a decrease in community transmission of COVID-19 and in the school district.

Physical distancing and other mitigation efforts remain in place in all school buildings.