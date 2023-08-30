Manhole explosion in Cambridge's Harvard Square causing ‘major traffic disruption'

A manhole explosion in Cambridge's Harvard Square on Wednesday morning is causing major traffic disruptions, according to police.

Cambridge police said the manhole explosion was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 27 Brattle Street. Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire following the explosion, and Eversource is also at the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said, but Harvard Square is closed to vehicle traffic as a result of the explosion and subsequent response, and pedestrian traffic is restricted.

Update on Box 511: Companies are working at a manhole fire in the area of 27 Brattle St. FD units have hose lines in place & are checking exposure bldgs. @CambridgePolice officers are on scene for traffic & pedestrian safety.@EversourceMA is en route.#CambMA https://t.co/w7GTmmVSRk pic.twitter.com/2FbxiaZmEB — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 30, 2023

Police said people should avoid traveling through Harvard Square until further notice if at all possible.

Cambridge fire said in an update around 11 a.m. that they were still at the scene ventilating carbon monoxide from several buildings in the area. The area remains closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, they said.

Fire Companies are still operating on scene ventilating carbon monoxide (while in full PPE & SCBA) from several exposure buildings.

Boston Sparks Unit A10 is enroute for rehab of public safety workers at the incident.

The area is still closed to pedestrian & vehicular traffic. pic.twitter.com/1tFgsbhvzX — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 30, 2023

The incident happened on an especially busy day in Harvard Square, as Wednesday is move-in day for incoming first-year students at Harvard University.