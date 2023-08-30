cambridge

Manhole explosion in Cambridge's Harvard Square causing ‘major traffic disruption'

No injuries were reported, police said

By Marc Fortier

Cambridge Police Department

A manhole explosion in Cambridge's Harvard Square on Wednesday morning is causing major traffic disruptions, according to police.

Cambridge police said the manhole explosion was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 27 Brattle Street. Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire following the explosion, and Eversource is also at the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said, but Harvard Square is closed to vehicle traffic as a result of the explosion and subsequent response, and pedestrian traffic is restricted.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police said people should avoid traveling through Harvard Square until further notice if at all possible.

Cambridge fire said in an update around 11 a.m. that they were still at the scene ventilating carbon monoxide from several buildings in the area. The area remains closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, they said.

The incident happened on an especially busy day in Harvard Square, as Wednesday is move-in day for incoming first-year students at Harvard University.

More Massachusetts stories

Weather 2 hours ago

A closer look at how Franklin and Idalia could impact New England

Phil Perry 2 hours ago

Stunner of the summer: Why the Patriots released Bailey Zappe

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Deadly crash involving tractor-trailer at I-295/I-95 interchange in Attleborough

This article tagged under:

cambridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us