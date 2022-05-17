2 Manhole Fires Reported on Boylston Street in Boston

Boston firefighters responded to two reported manhole fires on Boylston Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The fires were reported around 12:45 p.m. at 775 and 800 Boylston Street, the Boston Fire Department said. Flames could be seen shooting out of the street, according to a photo shot by a bystander.

No injuries were reported.

One manhole reportedly flew up in the air and then cracked in half when it landed.

Boston fire officials said Eversource is on scene and police have shut down Boylston Street from Fairfield.

At approximately 12:45 companies responded to a report of 2 manhole fires on Boylston St. Location 775 and 800 Boylston st. There are no injuries to report. ⁦@EversourceMA⁩ is currently on scene ⁦ ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ have shut down Boylston st From Fairfield. pic.twitter.com/5vGxtbVdFK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 17, 2022

An Eversource spokesman said its crews responded to the manhole fire and immediately began working with the fire department to make sure the area was safe.

"The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported," the company said. "Our crews will remain on scene until they can access inside the manhole to investigate and assess any equipment damage."

Eversource said there are no related customer outages at this time, but a controlled outage may be necessary later so that repairs can be made.