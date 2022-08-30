Man's Intoxicated Target Practice Kills Neighbor: Sheriff

A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by an intoxicated neighbor shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities said.

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was hit in the chest by a bullet when she went to a window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.

She died in her home with her children nearby unhurt, family members told news outlets.

Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, was charged several hours later with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, Cherokee County deputies said. He remained in jail Tuesday and records did not show if he had a lawyer.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tate worried about gunfire near her home for months, family members said. Lucas lived behind Tate in the neighborhood of about 30 homes clustered fairly close together, they said.

“It is mind-blowing that a person thinks it’s alright to target practice or discharge a gun within close proximity of so many other homes in a neighborhood,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller.

If convicted, Lucas faces up to five years in prison on the involuntary manslaughter charge and up to two years on the misdemeanor shooting under the influence charge.