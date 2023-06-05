Mansfield

Mansfield police standoff ends peacefully

At least two dozen officers descended on a local neighborhood overnight

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

A police standoff overnight in Mansfield, Massachusetts, has ended peacefully, according to authorities.

Mansfield police said in a Facebook post shortly after midnight Monday that they were on scene along with the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council's regional SWAT team at an address on Erick Road. They asked residents to avoid the area.

At least two dozen police officers were spotted at the scene in the Erick Road area and surrounding neighborhoods.

Several hours later, Mansfield police provided an update saying only that the incident "ended peacefully."

No further details were immediately available. Police said additional information about the incident will be released later in the day.

