Manufacturer Recalls Nearly 43,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Shipped Nationwide

The affected products were produced June 1

FILE -Ground beef is portioned onto trays in the meat department of a supermarket in Illinois, on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. Saturday, the USDA issued a recall notice for ground beef products shipped to stores across the country.
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and other stores across the country were recalled Saturday due to potential E. coli contamination, the USDA says.

The recall accounts for nearly 43,000 pounds of beef sold under brand names Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties and Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef and produced June 1 by New Jersey company Lakeside Refrigerated Services, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The possible contamination was discovered during a routine check by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall notice said.

The products listed on the recall are marked "EST. 46481." The USDA urged consumers to check refrigerators or freezers for the affected products.

For a detailed list of recalled products and more information, click here.

