Many Boston Athletes, Celebrities Attend Celtics-Heat Game 7 at TD Garden

There was plenty of star power at TD Garden for Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Among the celebrities in attendance were members of the 2023 Boston Red Sox, including manager Alex Cora and president/CEO Sam Kennedy.

A handful of New England Patriots standouts also showed up to support the C's: owner Robert Kraft, backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, cornerback Jonathan Jones, and former safeties Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Patriots great Julian Edelman didn't make an appearance, but they did join forces to narrate an epic Game 7 hype video.

Celtics greats and 2008 NBA champions Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Rajon Rondo were in the building for the anticipated matchup, along with former C's Isaiah Thomas (2014-17), Jason Terry (2012-13) and Dana Barros (1995-2000, 2003-04).

.@paulpierce34 hyping up the Celtics crowd is EVERYTHING ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qXdoMxsnE1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2023

Other notable individuals at TD Garden included:

Adam Silver (NBA commissioner)

Donnie Wahlberg (singer/actor)

Jack Harlow (rapper)

Aly Raisman (Olympic gold medalist)

Bill Simmons (media personality)

Steve Aoki (DJ)

Dana White (UFC president)

Trent Alexander (Liverpool)

Cousin Stizz (rapper)

.@DonnieWahlberg has EPIC story about NKOTB performing during Game 6 and how the crowd kept them up to date with the madness 🗣️#BleedGreen #BeattheHeat #NBAPlayoffs #Celticsin7 pic.twitter.com/Etl8OwhTHJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2023

The Celtics look to become the first team in NBA history to come back from down 0-3 in a playoff series. If they pull it off, they will advance to take on the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.