Maps and Images: Follow NASA's Perseverance Rover as It Explores Mars

Follow the Perseverance rover as it begins its exploration of the Red Planet.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NASA landed its fifth rover on Mars Thursday after a nearly seven-month journey capped by a 12,000-mph blast through the Martian atmosphere and a gentle touchdown. 

Now, the work of science and exploration begins. 

Perseverance, built at JPL in Pasadena, is the most advanced rover on the planet. The SUV-sized rover has a suite of science equipment and even a small helicopter that will eventually deploy in a Mars exploration first. 

Powered by plutonium, the rover landed in a 5-by-4-mile strip on an ancient river delta that’s filled with pits, cliffs and rocks. The rover will send back images of its surroundings within hours of landing. 

NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars in a feat of human engineering and science. But… how does it work? LX News host Tabitha Lipkin helps explain how the rover is built to fulfill its mission to explore Mars and collect samples to return to Earth.

It also will capture audio of Mars with an array of advanced microphones. 

NASA and JPL provided the following resources for users to explore Mars along with Perseverance. 

Map

Where’s Perseverance? Use this interactive and updated map to track the rover’s location at Jezero Crater as it searches for signs of ancient life.

Images

The first images arrived shortly after landing. Click here for updates as more spectacular views of Mars are sent back to Earth.

Sounds

Several microphones will capture audio of the Red Planet. Here's some of what NASA hopes to capture.

Twitter

It can drill for soil samples and has an onboard science lab, so of course Perseverance can tweet. Follow the rover here.

