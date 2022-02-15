Marcus Smart Exits Tuesday's Celtics-76ers Game With Ankle Injury

Smart leaves game vs. Sixers with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics might be without Marcus Smart for the foreseeable future.

The veteran point guard left Tuesday's game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers with a right ankle sprain after colliding with Joel Embiid in the second quarter. He stayed for his free throw attempts before exiting to the locker room.

Watch the play below:

Marcus Smart heads to the locker room. A look at the play that caused the injury here: pic.twitter.com/rTzJ6SUtDq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 16, 2022

The Celtics ruled Smart out for the remainder of the game.

If Smart if forced to miss time, that would be a major blow to a C's team that has been on fire since he returned to the lineup on Jan. 23. Boston is 10-1 and Smart is a +184 while averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game during that span.

Smart had seven points and an assist in 13 minutes prior to the injury.