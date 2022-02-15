celtics

Marcus Smart Exits Tuesday's Celtics-76ers Game With Ankle Injury

By Justin Leger

Smart leaves game vs. Sixers with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics might be without Marcus Smart for the foreseeable future.

The veteran point guard left Tuesday's game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers with a right ankle sprain after colliding with Joel Embiid in the second quarter. He stayed for his free throw attempts before exiting to the locker room.

Watch the play below:

The Celtics ruled Smart out for the remainder of the game.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

the torch Feb 1

U.S. Women's Curling in Must-Win Game; Kristen Santos, Chris Lillis Unable to Medal

Face masks 11 hours ago

CDC Expected to Update Mask Guidance as Early as Next Week

If Smart if forced to miss time, that would be a major blow to a C's team that has been on fire since he returned to the lineup on Jan. 23. Boston is 10-1 and Smart is a +184 while averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game during that span.

Smart had seven points and an assist in 13 minutes prior to the injury. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us