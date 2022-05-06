celtics

Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Guard Upgraded to Probable for Game 3

By Darren Hartwell

More good news on the Marcus Smart injury front entering Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics' medical staff are on the same page, it appears.

Smart, who missed Game 2 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Bucks due to a right quad contusion, said Thursday there's a "strong likelihood" he returns for Game 3 in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Head coach Ime Udoka confirmed Friday that Smart will be listed as "probable" for Game 3.

Forsberg: Can Celtics bring Road Warrior ways to Milwaukee?

"Marcus is doing much better," Udoka told reporters after Boston's practice in Milwaukee. "Went through shootaround today and walkthrough and got some extra work in."

The Celtics rallied to an impressive victory without Smart on Tuesday, limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to just 86 points and 3-of-18 shooting from 3-point range despite missing the Defensive Player of the Year.

Boston certainly could use Smart for Game 3, though, as the veteran point guard is the team's leading facilitator (6.8 assists per game this postseason) and top perimeter defender who will be tasked with slowing down Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday if he can suit up Saturday.

Celtics-Bucks Game 3 is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

