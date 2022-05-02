Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Star Questionable for Game 2

Marcus Smart injury: Celtics star's status for Game 2 uncertain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The shoulder injury that sent Marcus Smart sprinting to the locker room in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks apparently isn't that big of a deal.

But Smart also suffered a right quad injury on the same play that appears to be more serious.

The veteran guard has a "pretty bad" right quad contusion and will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game at TD Garden, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka confirmed Monday.

"Sore," Udoka said when asked how Smart was feeling. "Got hit twice, I think, during the game. He's a tough guy who's going to try to play through things, and we'll get him some treatment today and see how he feels tomorrow. But he'll be listed as questionable (for Game 2)."

Smart ran to the locker room late in the first half Sunday after Bucks guard Jevon Carter took a swipe at his right arm, and some wondered if he had separated or dislocated his shoulder based on his reaction.

Marcus Smart Left the game after this play pic.twitter.com/ha0pJWHxXh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2022

But the Celtics announced Smart's shoulder injury as merely a "stinger," and Udoka insisted Monday that Smart's shoulder is "fine."

"Yeah, that was just in the moment," Udoka added.

Udoka noted after Sunday's game -- a 101-89 Celtics loss -- that Smart's quad injury may have affected his ability to drive on offense and be physical on defense.

Smart is one of Boston's most important players on both ends of the floor; he's averaging a team-best 6.8 assists through five playoff games as the Celtics' best facilitator and is the team's top defender as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. His injury is worth monitoring closely entering Tuesday's Game 2.

Note: NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Game 2 begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.