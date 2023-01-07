Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart Injury: Latest Updates on Celtics Guard's Knee

By Nick Goss

Latest update on Celtics guard Marcus Smart's knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were forced to finish Saturday night's road game against the San Antonio Spurs without their starting point guard Marcus Smart

Smart appeared to bump knees with Spurs forward Zach Collins in the third quarter and walked gingerly to the locker room. He did not return, but the Celtics prevailed in a 121-116 victory. Smart finished with five points, four assists, two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Celtics officially labeled the injury as a left knee contusion.

Smart told the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn after the game that he doesn't believe the knee injury is serious. The 28-year-old guard will have an MRI on Sunday to get a better picture of the injury.

U.S. & World

Alzheimer's

New Alzheimer's Drug Slows Progression of Disease But It Comes With Caveats

MEXICO CITY

Subway Train Collision in Mexico City Kills 1, Injures 57

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics #Spurs

— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) <a href="https://twitter.com/GwashburnGlobe/status/1611903468632932352

Smart missing any amount of games would be a setback for the Celtics. He is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Award winner and a very good playmaker averaging a career-high 7.3 assists per game this season.

If Smart does miss time, the Celtics could move Malcolm Brogdon into the starting lineup. Brogdon or Derrick White could run the offense with that unit. 

The Celtics are back in action Monday night when they host the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us