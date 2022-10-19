Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Call Out Joel Embiid for Dirty Play

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown call out Embiid for perceived dirty play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's only fitting that the Boston Celtics' first matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers featured a skirmish between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid.

Early in the first half of Boston’s season opener against Philly at TD Garden, Smart got tangled up with Embiid while fighting for a rebound. Smart took exception to Embiid twisting while having Smart’s arm trapped to his body and received a technical foul after he grabbed at Embiid’s leg.

Things are getting chippy 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWgni6s6Fg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 19, 2022

After the game, Smart had some pointed words for Embiid and for the officials for how they handled the incident.

"I went for a rebound -- basketball play," Smart told reporters. "Went for the steal -- basketball play. Referee blows his whistle, calls a foul. I stop play. My arm’s still stuck in there and he tries to break it. And then I’m the only one who gets a tech."

Smart lamented that he’d be punished more severely if he and Embiid's roles were reversed and said he deserves more respect from officials after winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year last season.

"If I did that, I’d probably be ejected, suspended three games, four games, fines. But the fact that I was the only one that got something out of that is kind of beyond me," Smart said.

"Especially the defending DPOY, and that’s how he gets treated? It’s tough. But like I said, it’s maturity. I could’ve cracked his head open, but I didn’t, and that’s the maturity we had. We move on from it. It is what it is, and control what we can control."

The Celtics are obviously glad Smart didn’t "crack (Embiid’s) head open" and escalate the situation any further. But Jaylen Brown was quick to defend his teammate, running over to grab Embiid and deliver a message to the Sixers big man.

"I've seen the play and I thought the duration of the game, Embiid was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving," Brown said. "Just being a big guy, that’s what he does, but he was throwing his weight around a little bit.

"I had said something before that moment, but they kind of let it go, brushed it off. In that play, it seemed like he was trying to hurt Smart in a sense. Instincts just came right over."

A whopping 49 fouls were called in Tuesday’s game, a 126-117 Celtics victory powered by 35 points each from Brown and Jayson Tatum. While the C’s should make sure they don’t cross the line and pick up unnecessary technical fouls, Brown thought it was important to stand up for Smart and set a tone in Game 1.

"We've got each other’s backs out there," Brown said. "We’re not taking no mess this year."