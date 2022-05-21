Marcus Smart Makes Paul Pierce-Like Return After Leaving Game 3 Vs. Heat With Injury

Smart makes Pierce-like return after leaving Game 3 with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart had his own Paul Pierce moment during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The C's guard went down with an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter and writhed in pain before being helped off the court. All signs pointed toward Smart missing the remainder of the game, and potentially the series.

Minutes later, Smart sent the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy. He reentered the game in a dramatic moment reminiscent of the famous Pierce wheelchair game in the 2008 NBA Finals, then drilled a 3 on his first shot attempt.

Smart's admirable return to the game sparked plenty of reaction on social media, and there was no shortage of Pierce references:

MARCUS NEVER STOPS FIGHTING 😤👌 pic.twitter.com/PVNZOg65WL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2022

Marcus Smart is a bad, bad man. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 22, 2022

Marcus Smart is a warrior you hear me?!! — Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) May 22, 2022

The most Marcus Smart 5 minutes ever lol — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 22, 2022

I have no idea how Marcus Smart is back in this game. His ankle can’t be better than 70% the way he was moving just a bit ago. — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) May 22, 2022

Marcus Smart jog

🤝

Paul Pierce wheelchair — Brendan Glasheen (@BrendanGlasheen) May 22, 2022

Marcus Smart...



- gets injured

- goes to the locker room

- returns

- hits a three



Paul Pierce: pic.twitter.com/FryTH7zq2X — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 22, 2022

Paul Pierce came out in a wheelchair. Marcus Smart came out draining 3’s. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 22, 2022

This is the Marcus Smart version of the Paul Pierce wheelchair game — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) May 22, 2022