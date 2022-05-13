celtics

Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum: That's Why He Gets Paid the Big Bucks

By Jake Levin

Jayson Tatum's heroics draw perfect responses from Marcus Smart, Al Horford originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With his team's season hanging in the balance, Jayson Tatum turned in perhaps his best playoff performance as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Tatum dropped 46 points in a 108-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to force a Game 7 on Sunday, the second-highest point total of his postseason career. With 17 made field goals (on 32 attempts) Tatum also set a new personal best for the postseason, and joined Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones as the only player in franchise history with multiple postseason games with 45 points or more.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Don't think that his teammates didn't take notice of Tatum's showing with the season on the line.

Celtics-Bucks takeaways: Tatum's heroics help C's force Game 7

 Marcus Smart had a perfect response for Tatum's heroics. 

U.S. & World

Bernard Bigot 4 mins ago

French Scientist Leading Nuclear Fusion Project Dies at 72

Native Americans 19 mins ago

US Report Details Church-State Collusion on Native Schools

"That's why he gets paid the big bucks," Smart said. "For moments like that."

Al Horford, likewise, was effusive in his praise of Tatum, who shook off up-and-down performances earlier this series to deliver a long-awaited signature game for the Celtics.

"He took it to another level," Horford said. "That's what big time players do in moments like this. He's a special player and he showed it tonight. He's poised, knew when to shoot it and knew when to pass it, knew when to attack. We put a lot on him and he delivered."

Smart and Horford were each great in Game 6 themselves. Smart had 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting -- 5 of 9 from beyond the arc -- and a team-high seven assists while Horford pulled in 10 rebounds to lead the team. But there's no question that without the play of Tatum, the Celtics would be flying home to prepare for the offseason rather than a winner-take-all affair on Sunday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us