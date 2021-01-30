Marcus Smart Suffers Injury in Last-Second Loss to Lakers

Marcus Smart leaves Celtics-Lakers with calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans held their collective breaths on Saturday night as Marcus Smart went down during Saturday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smart clearly was in a ton of pain as he grabbed his left calf during a play in the fourth quarter. The Celtics guard had to be helped off the court and did not put any weight on his left leg while heading into the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Watch the injury below:

A look at the Marcus Smart injury. Grabs at calf/achilles area. pic.twitter.com/9goexv30lj — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 31, 2021

That certainly doesn't look good, but Smart may have avoided a serious injury. The Celtics announced Smart suffered a left calf strain.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (Left Calf Strain) will not return tonight. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2021

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday that Smart has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left calf strain. He is expected to miss some time, but the injury is not as serious as originally feared.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Smart is expected to miss one to two weeks as a result of the injury.