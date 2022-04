Marijuana, Fentanyl, Guns Seized During Investigation Into Conn. Business: Police

Hartford police said they seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana, as well as several other drugs, THC edibles and candy bars, guns and more after an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs at a local business.

Hartford police and several other agencies responded to 451 Franklin Ave. and served a warrant just before 7 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eight people were arrested and Hartford police said four firearms, more than $30,000 in cash, 145 pounds of marijuana, 160 bags of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine, hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars, two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 100 bottles of liquid THC and 50 Bottles of “Lean” were seized.

Members of the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division, the C4 Division, F.B.I. Task Force, South Street Crimes Unit, area Community Service Officers, CT State Police Task Force and the Department of Revenue Services were involved in the investigation.

Police continue to investigate and they are asking anyone with information to call the Hartford police department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).