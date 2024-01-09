travel

Marijuana-filled diaper and Naruto throwing knives among items passengers tried to sneak onto planes in 2023

The items, collected from ten U.S. airports, made the TSA's list of the "best catches" of 2023

By NBC News

TSA

An explosive hidden inside an energy drink can and a knife inside a prosthetic foot were two of the most bizarre items Transportation Security Administration officials discovered last year.

Each year, the agency releases its annual list of the Top-10 "best catches."

It started doing so in 2016, when it included a full-sized movie prop corpse, a Hello Kitty pistol and a golden hand grenade.

No. 2 on last year's list was marijuana concealed inside an adult diaper. The discovery was made because a checkpoint scanner at LaGuardia Airport in New York was alarmed about a woman's groin, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"The woman had stashed pot in her adult diaper in an effort to conceal the marijuana from TSA and from her traveling companion—her mom!" Farbstein said in a statement Tuesday. "She told officials that she didn’t want her mother to find out that she was packing the pot."

That wasn't the first time TSA agents discovered prohibited items in a diaper at LaGuardia. In December, Farbstein said in a post on X that 17 bullets were found in an otherwise clean disposable diaper carried by a man from Arkansas.

U.S. & World

social media 11 mins ago

Meta says it will hide posts about suicide, eating disorders from teens' Instagram and Facebook feeds

Boeing Co 56 mins ago

‘Every detail matters:' Boeing CEO admits mistake as investigators probe midair panel blowout

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

travel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us