Mario Batali

Mario Batali Trial Set to Begin Next Month

Batali, who appeared in court virtually, is accused of forcibly kissing and groping the victim after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Attorneys for celebrity chef Mario Batali and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office appeared in court in Boston Monday to deal with a number of motions related to his upcoming indecent assault trial.

Batali, who appeared in court virtually, is accused of forcibly kissing and groping the victim after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to the accusation.

The incident is said to have occurred in 2017 in a now defunct restaurant in the Back Bay near Eataly, the restaurant he opened in the Prudential Center. Batali has since given up his financial interest in various restaurants following other accusations of sexual harassment and the kind of work treatment his employees endured in the workplace.

Issues discussed at Monday's hearing included witnesses, details about the alleged victim's background that will be admitted at trial and her text messages.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorneys for Batali delcined to comment Monday afternoon. They are set to return to court later this month for at least one more hearing. THe trial is set to begin on May 9.

This article tagged under:

Mario Batalieatalymario batali trial
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us