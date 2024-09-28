Mark Robinson treated for burns after campaign event incident, campaign confirms

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson "is currently being treated for burns," his communications director confirmed to NBC News on Friday night.

"Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is currently being treated for burns following an incident at a campaign event in Mt. Airy. He is in good spirits," said Mike Lonergan, Robinson's communications director.

Lonergan was responding to an NBC News question about a NewsNation report saying that the North Carolina candidate was hospitalized.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear. He was previously set to speak during a North Carolina Faith & Freedom event on Saturday. An event organizer did not immediately respond to a question Friday night about whether the incident would impact Robinson's speaking plans.

The incident came just days after a bombshell CNN report that alleged that the lieutenant governor made antisemitic and racist comments on a porn website years ago.

In the days after the story broke, four top staff members of the embattled Republican’s campaign stepped down, though the campaign did not link the departures to the report.

Robinson has remained defiant in the face of the allegations, despite some Republicans expressing concern over the report. Robinson has denied the allegations.

The Harris campaign has sought to tie Robinson to former President Donald Trump, who endorsed him prior to the release of the CNN report, in hopes that the controversy surrounding Robinson’s candidacy helps Democrats flip the state blue. Trump won North Carolina by a narrow margin in 2020, and Republicans have acknowledged that it would be difficult for them to win the White House without the state.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: