Market Basket Among Top Grocery Stores in Greater Boston, New Ranking Shows

The ratings looked at over 150 common grocery store items and ranked chains based on their prices and quality

By Marc Fortier

Market Basket has been named one of the top grocery stores in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking from Consumers' Checkbook.

The winners in the price category for the Boston area were Price Rite, which offered prices about 20% lower than average. Market Basket and Walmart were also listed as winners, with prices about 18% lower than average.

An 18% price difference accounts for about $2,300 in savings, Consumers' Checkbook said.

Hannaford (11% lower than average) and Target (8%) were the next-best price options.

Though it wasn't the top-scoring chain for quality of produce or meat, Market Basket did receive good marks for overall quality.

Donelan's Supermarket, Whole Foods and Wegmans were among the most expensive grocery chains.

On the quality side, Shaw's, Star Market and Stop & Shop all received low ratings from surveyed customers.

Click here to view the full rankings.

