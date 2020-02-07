Marlborough Man Charged With Taking Nude Photos, Videos of 11 Underage Girls

A Marlborough, Massachusetts, man is charged with taking nude photos and videos of 11 underage girls, the Middlesex District Attorney said Friday.

Philip Raymond, 63, was indicted in March of 2019 on three counts of rape of a child by force, two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 and possession of child pornography in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of a female victim who is known to him.

On Friday, he was arrested on 10 new charges of posing a child in a state of nudity, one charge of aggravated rape of a child with force, aggravated indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 and one charge of posing a child in a sexual act.

Investigators said the new charges are a result of images found on electronic devices and computers seized from Raymond's home in March of 2019. The devices allegedly included several folders showing images of children in various state of nudity. In a folder labeled "Homemade" were several other subfolders labeled with the names of multiple female children known to the defendant, ranging in age from 4 to 12 years old.

Raymond was arraigned Friday in Marlborough District Court on the additional 10 charges and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. His next court date is scheduled for March 6.

He was previously arraigned in April of 2019 on the earlier charges.

According to the Metrowest Daily News, Raymond is the co-chairman of The Cryptocurrency Standards Association and is an expert in bitcoin.

The case was investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Marlborough Police and state police, with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service.