Life on Mars? Here's What NASA's Perseverance Rover Found

By NBC Bay Area staff

NASA on Thursday provided a look at what has been gathered during an amazing mission to Mars.

And the update provided exactly what many wanted to hear - there may have been life on the red planet.

The information released comes from a $2.5 billion mission to send the Perseverance rover to Mars. The rover has been collecting samples that scientists are very excited about.

What one scientist called "encouraging signs of life," NASA scientists hope to examine rocks from the surface of Mars here on Earth. To do this, the Perseverance rover will launch rocks taken from the surface of the Red Planet into the Martian atmosphere, where it will be snatched by a spacecraft to be taken to Earth.

Scientists hope that by examining these rocks, they will finally be able to determine if there is life on the Red Planet.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

